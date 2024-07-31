Caffeinated soda now for sale at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho students who need an energy boost won’t have to leave campus anymore as caffeinated beverages are now being sold at the Rexburg university.

The caffeine versions of Coke, Diet Coke, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper and Pepsi started popping up in vending machines, the University Store and at the Crossroads dining facility in the Manwaring Center this week. Caffeine-free soda has been offered over the years, but this is the first time in decades that soft drinks with caffeine are available on campus.

“We have a new contract with our beverage provider on campus and yes, it includes a greater variety of choices than it did before,” Public Affairs Communication Manager Perry Rockwood tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The drink expansion comes seven years after BYU in Provo, Utah, started selling caffeinated beverages for the first time since the 1950s. The change was brought about due to consumer preferences and growing demand for the product, BYU spokesperson Carri Jenkins told KSL.com at the time.

Caffeinated soda is now being sold at Brigham Young University-Idaho. | Courtesy photo

BYU-Idaho will continue selling caffeine-free soda. Energy drinks will not be offered. Neither will coffee or tea, which are prohibited by the university’s owner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Caffeinated soda consumption among members of the church has been the focus of media reports over the years. In 2016, “All Things Considered” on NPR produced a story called “Can Mormons Drink Coca-Cola?”, and in 2012, the church issued a response to NBC News clarifying its stance on caffeinated products.

“Despite what was reported, the Church revelation spelling out health practices does not mention the use of caffeine,” church officials said in a statement at the time. “The Church’s health guidelines prohibit alcoholic drinks, smoking or chewing of tobacco, and ‘hot drinks’ — taught by Church leaders to refer specifically to tea and coffee.”