Chilling details revealed during emotional sentencing for man who brutally murdered former BYU-Idaho student - East Idaho News

ROME, Georgia — Aaron Davis had just graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho and was ready to “launch into life” when his best friend brutally killed him, hid his body and lied about his whereabouts.

Brandon Risner, 23, was sentenced Thursday to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole following an emotional hearing that lasted over two hours in a Georgia courtroom. Risner pleaded guilty to 12 charges last month including malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, concealing the death of another, abandonment of a dead body and theft by taking, as well as misdemeanor removal of body parts from the scene of a death.

Aaron Davis graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in July 2022 with a degree in political science. | Courtesy photo

Horrific details about the murder were revealed during the hearing and Davis’ parents and girlfriend read heartbreaking statements. Risner’s parents also spoke, sobbing at times as they asked Judge John Niedrach to show mercy for their son.

The murder

Davis, 21, and Risner had known each other since eighth grade and were extremely close. Following his graduation from BYU-Idaho in July 2022, Davis finished a law internship in North Carolina and decided he wanted to become a teacher.

He took the GACE, the Georgia test for graduate school admission, the morning of Nov. 11, 2022, and then began driving to visit his girlfriend in Alabama when he stopped to see Risner in Rome, Georgia.

The two went to a bar and drank high blood alcohol content beers ordered by Risner, which was unusual because Davis did not drink, according to Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo. They went back to the home of Risner’s parents, who were out of town, and Davis went to sleep in an upstairs bedroom.

A short time later, Risner entered the bedroom and stabbed Davis 40 times causing blood to spatter on the ceiling and soak through the carpet, Mayo said.

“Aaron was killed on the bed…and then drug into the bathroom. His blood was found on the door of the bathroom shower as well as other places,” Mayo said. “Aaron didn’t have any defensive wounds. Aaron didn’t see this coming and this was not a case of mutual combat or something like that.”

Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo | Court TV

Mayo said Risner attempted to dismember Davis around his abdomen and on one of his arms. A portion of his small intestine was removed. Davis was alive as he sustained the majority of his wounds, according to Mayo.

Investigators later discovered Risner conducted more than 20 internet searches on his phone for sheets, blankets, stain remover and hydrochloric acid. He also looked up, “does Walmart have duct tape,” “how to clean blood out of a carpet” and “how to drain a washing machine.”

In between the internet searches, Mayo said Risner watched horror movies and drove to Walmart, where he purchased duct tape, sheets, cleaning supplies and other items. He used the tape and sheets to wrap Davis’ body and visited Urgent Care to get treated for cuts on his fingers.

After killing Davis, Risner put his friend’s body in a suitcase and into the trunk of Davis’ car. The following night, Mayo said Risner buried Davis in a shallow unmarked grave nearby and ditched the vehicle behind a levee in a park.

Davis’ parents and girlfriend became concerned and contacted police when they had not heard from him in some time. Officers eventually found the car and Davis’ body and were led to Risner, who initially fled but ultimately turned himself in.

Disturbing details

Mayo revealed a disturbing amount of content found on Risner’s phone, such as an online search of “10 tips for dealing with guilt.” A “post-murder to do list” was found, including vacuum, laundry, post music on YouTube, apply for BYU-Hawaii and shower. Investigators also discovered a song Risner had written after the death that contained violent lyrics.

“He screamed ’til he choked on his own tongue and blood. His scream became a gargle as he swallowed his tongue,” the lyrics said.

Another song, written before Davis’ death, included these lyrics: “It doesn’t matter what you do. Go kill someone, go love someone, you can’t plan the future, God decided it for you.”

“If these are indicative of his philosophy, that is dangerous because there’s no free will and everything is predestined. There’s no consequences for actions and there’s no reason to ever exercise restraint,” Mayo said. “It’s also a philosophy that doesn’t demonstrate remorse.”

Mayo said before the murder, Risner told investigators he had taken edibles and experienced a prophecy “where he felt God was telling him that he either had to kill his best friend or have sex with his stepmother. He thought there would be less self-pleasure in killing Aaron.”

Risner said that smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol made him have urges to kill. The morning Davis called and said he wanted to visit, Risner’s “homicidal urges returned and he felt it was destiny” especially because Risner’s parents were out of town, Mayo explained.

“I became a carnal animal like in a dream and started to feel emotion for the first time as I started killing Aaron,” Risner said.

Girlfriend and parents speak

When Davis didn’t show up at his girlfriend’s house, she became worried and tried to call and text him. She contacted Risner, who told her Davis’ phone was dead and he had gone back home to pick up a Nintendo Switch.

Davis’ girlfriend reached out to his parents and then went to Georgia to try and find her boyfriend.

“When I received the news that Aaron was dead after running all through Rome in the freezing cold looking for my love, I collapsed outside of a gas station in front of an ice machine and I could not stop screaming,” his girlfriend said. “I never got to say goodbye. I never got to hold his hand or touch his face one more time or touch his hair or hug him. I got to kiss a cold casket and hoped he knew how much I dearly loved him.”

Davis’ girlfriend told Judge Niedrach they met at a church campout and kissed that night for the first time under shooting stars. She questioned how Risner could have killed his best friend, someone who likely would have been a groomsman at Davis’ wedding.

The judge appeared moved as Davis’ girlfriend read a love letter written to her from Davis.

“Even if the flap of a butterfly’s wing causes one of us to die in an accident or 1,000 monsters manage to bring me down, we’ll always have back then and I would rather spend the rest of my life missing you then never having known you,” she read through tears.

Randy and Sara Davis, Davis’ parents, asked Niedrach to sentence Risner to life in prison without parole.

“I’ve cooked and served Brandon thousands of dinners of the years and he’s slept over at my house many, many times. He seemed to spend more time at my house than his own,” Sara Davis said. “Aaron was always so kind to Brandon.”

Sara Davis speaks at the sentencing of Brandon Risner. | Court TV

Sara Davis shared how Aaron is the second oldest child and he loved his siblings. He had a close bond with his little brother, who turned 13 the day of the sentencing.

“It’s Micah’s birthday today and Aaron should be here celebrating with my son,” Sara Davis said through tears. “Micah has autism and he doesn’t have people. Brandon took the person he had – the cooler older brother that would play with him.”

Sara explained how a month before Davis was killed, he and Risner were hanging out together while Risner “was planning to murder my son as I was cooking for him, taking him out to eat and to the fair.”

“I’ve been in so much pain knowing I’ll never have a late night talk with him again and all of his future plans are buried with him,” Sara Davis said. “When Brandon stabbed Aaron to death, he also stabbed us in the hearts. He ripped our hearts out. We have been devastated by the evil actions of Brandon.”

Randy Davis speaks at the sentencing of Brandon Risner. | Court TV

Randy Davis expressed his son would have been an amazing teacher and “was ready to launch off into life.” He was a fun kid who loved philosophy, reading and spending time with his family.

“How can we go on trusting anyone fully after witnessing someone we trusted so much murder and eviscerate my son?” Randy Davis asked. “I do hope (Risner) can find mercy with God and seek help while in custody to be able to plead with God for his mercy.”

Risner’s parents speak

Risner’s parents shared emotional statements and said their son suffers from anxiety, delusions, Tourette syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and other mental issues.

While he was serving a Latter-day Saint mission in Brazil, Risner began having suicidal tendencies and sought help from a counselor, according to his father, Jeremy Risner.

“We ask for your compassion and understanding in recognizing the profound impact his mental health had on his behavior,” Jeremy Risner said. “What you’ll never see is the joy he brought into our lives the day he was born. He’s a kind and gentle person who never, ever showed a sign of violence in his life. He showed kindness. He was part of the Davis family.”

Jeremy Risner and Jenny Lee speak at the sentencing of their son, Brandon Risner. | Court TV

Risner’s mother, Jenny Lee, began her statements by apologizing to the Davis family and telling them she carries their grief with her “every single day.”

“I don’t know what happened that tragic night. I still have a hard time believing that Brandon could do this,” Lee said sobbing. “My child is kind and a loving human being who suffers from severe mental illness that was not recognized and dealt with in time to save two very good people’s lives – Aaron Davis and my son.”

Jeffrey Heller, Risner’s attorney, said he has been practicing law 37 years and “I don’t recall a more heart wrenching day.” He recommended his client serve the minimum required by law – 30 years – with the possibility of parole.

Niedrach took a short recess before following the recommendation of the prosecution and sentencing Risner to life in prison without parole.

“To have a young son brutally murdered in unfathomable. I hope your fond and loving memories of Aaron and your faith will provide you some comfort as your life continues,” Niedrach said. “God bless everybody in the courtroom.”

Court TV contributed to this story by providing video of the hearing to EastIdahoNews.com.