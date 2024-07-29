Church of Jesus Christ announces plans for medical school at BYU - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — Brigham Young University is going to have its own medical school, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.

The school will have a focus on international health issues affecting the church’s members and the church’s humanitarian efforts.

“It is envisioned that unlike many medical schools, the BYU medical school will be focused on teaching with research in areas of strategic importance to the church. In time, the school will draw students from within and outside the United States,” the church said in a statement.

“Plans for this medical school are underway, and specific target dates will be announced as they are set,” the announcement said.

The church said it will not create its own hospital or hospital system but is “discussing a mutually beneficial clinical relationship” with Intermountain Health and will seek “collaborative relationships with various entities in Utah, including the University of Utah.”

The University of Utah confirmed Monday that it plans to “actively pursue collaboration opportunities” with the church and BYU in both educational and clinical settings.

“University leaders affirm that BYU’s internationally-focused health education plans complement University of Utah Health’s state-focused mission and offer new opportunities to serve growing health care needs locally and around the world,” the U. said in a statement.

University of Utah President Taylor Randall said he has expressed support for the new medical school in conversations with church leaders.

“We will work with BYU and church leadership to lay the groundwork for a model collaboration that serves the needs of this state and provides critical health services to countries around the world,” Randall said.

The U. statement said it is currently expanding its health education resources with a new building for its medical school and a regional medical campus in southern Utah.

“The combination of the U.’s medical school expansion and the church’s announcement today will ensure that in the rapidly growing and changing field of medicine, Utahns continue to benefit from excellent teaching, research and clinical expertise,” the university said.

Sam Finlayson, the interim dean of the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine, said there is a high demand for medical education in the region. He said the U.’s school receives more than 2,000 applications for only 125 positions in each medical school class.

