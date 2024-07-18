Crash involving motorcycle blocks Idaho Falls intersection - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A collision involving a motorcycle and a car occurred Wednesday evening on Broadway and Dale Drive.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Broadway and Dale is blocked.

Motorists should avoid the area.

According to a Facebook post from police posted at 6:30 p.m., officers would be in the are for “an hour or more to document and clear the scene.”

One person was transported via ambulance.

We’ll update this story if we get more information.