Dangerous conditions in effect for portion of the Portneuf River - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. Photo: Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — City Officials are warning the public of dangerous river conditions on the Portneuf River from the north end of the concrete channel to Batiste Bridge. This section of the river is not floatable at this time.

Along this portion of the river north of the channel, there are multiple log jams and debris in the river which can cause severe injuries. With the low water levels, these log jams can make it impossible to pass while on the river.

“While this area is considered closed, the community can still float from Edson Fitcher down to Centennial Park and from Batiste put-in to Douglass Lane,” said Hannah Sanger, Science & Environment Administrator.

If you have any questions, please call Science & Environment Administrator Hannah Sanger at (208) 234-6225.