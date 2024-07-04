Firefighter flown to hospital after part of building collapses during fire - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A firefighter had to be flown to the hospital after being injured while fighting a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Blackfoot Fire Department was called to the 1600 block of West Parks Road around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived and began battling the blaze when part of the structure collapsed, according to a news release from the city of Blackfoot. A firefighter was hurt during the collapse and flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Center in stable condition.

Additional information, including the name of the firefighter, have not been released.

