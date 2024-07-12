'Helicopter incident' during wildfire response to Bench Lake Fire - East Idaho News

STANLEY — A “helicopter incident” was reported Thursday evening as officials were hurrying to respond to a wildfire near Redfish Lake in central Idaho.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, a “helicopter incident occurred during the initial attack of the Bench Lake Fire this evening on the Sawtooth National Forest.”

Very little information is available about the incident, but officials responded and said they will have more details soon.

The Bench Lake fire started around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Sawtooth wilderness and spanned approximately 40 acres as of Thursday night. The Custer County Sheriff’s office called for an evacuation of Inlet Campground on the west side of Redfish Lake due to the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is a type 3 incident, and there is no current estimate on containment.

EastIdahoNews.com will update you when we learn more about helicopter crashes and wildfires.