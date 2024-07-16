Here's who will be speaking at BYU-Idaho's spring commencement - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Sister J. Anette Dennis, First Counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address 2,975 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2024 Spring Semester Commencement on Thursday, July 25.

The event will be held at 12:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center and streamed live.

The university will award 2,221 bachelor’s degrees and 865 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,689 are women, and 1,286 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,691 of this semester’s graduates, while 1,284 of the graduates are online students, and 1,375 of those graduating started their college career as BYU-Pathway Worldwide students.

Dennis studied elementary education and Spanish at Brigham Young University. She is married to Jorge Dennis, and they have four children and 10 grandchildren.

Sister Dennis has served in many assignments for the Church, including the Primary general advisory council, Davis County church communications council, mission leader with her husband in the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission, assistant to the matron of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple, temple ordinance worker, Primary president, counselor in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society organizations, as well as a teacher in those organizations.

Commencement is a ticketed event, as seating will be limited. Tickets are available here or the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office inside the University Store.

Graduates, parents, and guests can find more information about the 2024 Spring Semester graduation events on the website.