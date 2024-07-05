Idaho Falls Fire responds to 100 calls including 12 fireworks-related fires - East Idaho News

The following is information and a photo from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 100 calls for service between 8 a.m. July 3 and 8 a.m. July 5, including medical emergencies, fires, vehicle accidents, and other call types. During this time, IFFD responded to 12 fires attributed to personal fireworks.

Four of the 12 fires were caused by people not extinguishing spent fireworks properly and then placing them in dumpsters or garbage cans, resulting in the fireworks reigniting. Thankfully, none of the fires resulted in serious property damage or any injuries this year.

As many people continue to celebrate the Fourth of July on Friday, July 5, IFFD reminds all residents to use only legal fireworks in a safe manner. Additionally, completely submerge spent fireworks in a bucket of water and allow them to soak overnight. Never place recently spent fireworks in a garbage can or near a structure or other flammable material.

