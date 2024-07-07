Idaho National Laboratory to host Spanish language recruiting event Tuesday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

Idaho National Laboratory will host a bilingual recruiting event, INL Sin Límites, at the John E. Christofferson Building 3 at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, July 9. The event will feature bilingual recruiters from the laboratory and will be offered in Spanish and English. The event will provide information about careers at the laboratory, English language courses, GED preparation, internship opportunities for college students, and more from INL and partnering organizations Idaho State University, College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Department of Labor, Community Council of Idaho and Express Employment Professionals. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided.

INL Sin Límites is free and open to the public, though registration is requested. Individuals interested in learning about careers at the laboratory are encouraged to attend. Attendees can register for the event by filling out this form.

The event is the latest in a series of Spanish language recruiting events hosted by INL.

INL recruiters welcome guests to an INL Sin Límites event. | Courtesy Idaho National Laboratory

