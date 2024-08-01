Idaho’s first Olympic boxer wins debut in Paris. She rallied in final minutes for victory. - East Idaho News

PARIS, France (Idaho Statesman) — Caldwell native Alyssa Mendoza won her Olympic debut on Tuesday, edging Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova with a 3-2 split decision in Paris.

The Middleton High grad and first Olympic boxer in Idaho history had to wait for the judges’ final ruling to secure the dramatic win. But the 20-year-old featherweight (57 kilograms/125 pounds) won the third round on all five scorecards over her taller and longer opponent to pull out the victory.

“I was landing the cleaner punches,” Mendoza told The Associated Press. “I’d land one, two and then she’d rush in and we’d get locked up. She threw little pitter-patters, but I knew mine were the cleaner shots, the more visible.”

Mendoza won the opening round 3-2 but dropped the second round 4-1, leaving her needing to score a big victory in the final round.

Mendoza advanced to face Brazil’s Jucielen Cerqueira Romeo in the Round of 16 at 8:18 a.m. Mountain time Friday.

“It was a good first fight, and it was tougher than I expected,” Mendoza told USA Boxing. “It was a good test and good first fight, and I look forward to the next one.”