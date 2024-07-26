ITD asks drivers to consider alternate routes as construction ramps up on I-15 in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BLACKFOOT – With construction ramping up along Interstate 15, the Idaho Transportation Department is asking motorists to drive defensively and take alternate routes when possible. Work occurring at the south Blackfoot exit (Exit 89) and north of Exit 93 has resulted in increased congestion along the corridor.

“We recommend Blackfoot residents take an alternate route such as U.S. Highway 91 to an exit north of the Rose area,” Engineer Kevin Sonico said. “Doing so not only decreases the number of vehicles on I-15, but also allows motorists to avoid driving through the construction zone north of Blackfoot.”

The repaving project north of Blackfoot will improve safety and drivers’ experience with a smooth new surface. During construction, traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes through a crossover. Drivers should expect reduced speeds through the construction zone. The project is planned to take about seven weeks to complete.

Work at Exit 89 consists of rehabilitating the bridge surface by repairing joints and potholes. This will extend the life of the bridge.

“Our goal is to have this done by September 1,” said Engineer Zak Johnson. “We really want to have everything done before the start of the fair.”

Johnson also recommends drivers take US-91 as an alternate route whenever possible.

Motorists are encouraged to stay updated on project detours and traffic impacts at https://511.idaho.gov or on the 511 app.