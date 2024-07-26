Kids are invited to come out to bicycle rodeo, learn about helmet safety and do obstacle courses with deputies  - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — This weekend, kids will have the opportunity to gear up for a bicycle rodeo. They can get a free helmet and weave their way through obstacle courses with deputies.

The event, “Aberdeen 1st Annual Bicycle Rodeo,” will be held on Saturday, July 27. Lil’ Busy Bee Preschool and System Solutions are partnering with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to put on the event.

“It’s going to be amazing!” said Shannon Cornforth, the organizer.

It will be held at Tiger Lane (1365 4th East) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is designed for pre-k to 12th graders. Kids are encouraged to bring their bikes. If they don’t have a bike, they can bring a scooter. There will be vendors, food trucks and education on summer safety.

Some of the bike helmets that will be given away for free at the Aberdeen 1st Annual Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday. | Courtesy Shannon Cornforth

“The whole premise around it is basically just summer safety and keeping our kids safe, especially in our community and it takes a community to raise a child,” said Cornforth.

She said the first 100 bikers will get a free bike helmet.

“It’s giving back to the community because some of these kids… their parents can’t afford helmets, or they can’t afford a bike for their kid,” Cornforth said. “Local businesses and even individuals have donated money to help pay for the bicycle helmets. I am super grateful for everybody and for all the donations.”

During the bicycle rodeo, there will be challenges set up by deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

“The (deputies) are going to make up three different stations of obstacle courses for the kids to ride their bikes through. They basically ride through the challenges and have to do exactly what the deputies tell them to do,” Cornforth said.

There will be a drawing for kids to win a free bicycle. There will be multiple bikes given away. A raffle for a Yeti cooler and two expensive helmets will also be there. Raffle tickets are $1 for three. Cash, check, or Venmo will be accepted.

Cornforth hopes this event will continue next year and encourages anyone to come out.

“I love being able to put a smile on a kid’s face, and if we can do that and they are having fun in the process, then that’s even better,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun!”