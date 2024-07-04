Law enforcement are out in greater numbers to crack down on drunk driving - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – With fourth of July celebrations and summer events in full swing, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to plan for a safe ride home.

During the 100 deadliest days of summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the number of fatality crashes are at the highest level, with a significant number involving impaired drivers. Thirty-one people have been killed in crashes in Idaho since Memorial Day weekend.

This is why planning ahead for a safe ride home is so important. Many people take the time to plan their celebrations, summer trips, and events but fail to plan for a sober driver. Many people who think they’re ok to drive because they’ve only had a couple of drinks decide to get behind the wheel. Those “buzzed” drivers often end up in a serious injury or fatal crash that could have avoided.

Now through July 10th, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies will we joining law enforcement from across the state and the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety in mobilizing extra resources to stop drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Deputies will be looking for and responding to reports of impaired drivers. The goal is to intervene before tragedy strikes.

Celebrate responsibly and make the smart choice to avoid driving if you've been using alcohol or drugs.