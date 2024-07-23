Law enforcement looking for missing man believed to be in Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK – Authorities want your help finding a man believed to be in Island Park.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Dennis Shepherd, who hasn’t been seen since about 10 p.m. Sunday night. His exact location is unknown.

Shepherd, who is 5 foot 8 and weights about 170 pounds, is believed to be driving a lifted side by side ATV similar to the one pictured below with lights on top of the windshield.

“He also may have his silver lab dog pictured below with him,” a news release from the sheriff’s office says.

If you see Shepherd or know where he might be, call Fremont County Dispatch at (208) 624-4482.