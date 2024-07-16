Politics and potatoes: What Trump told Idaho delegates at GOP National Convention - East Idaho News

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Two days after surviving an attempt on his life by a would-be assassin, Donald Trump made a surprise appearance Monday night at the Republican National Convention and stood in front of the Idaho delegation.

As delegates yelled, “Idaho loves Trump!” the former President pointed toward them and said, “Potatoes. I want some potatoes,” before smiling and flashing a thumbs up.

Trump was flanked by his newly-announced vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump and conservative media host Tucker Carlson among others.

“Our delegation had seats right next to where they brought him into the arena,” said Diane Jensen, an Idaho delegate to the Republican National Convention and former Bonneville County GOP Central Committee First Vice Chairwoman. “… I could have reached out and touched him. You know, Secret Service was being very cautious and keeping him very safe and secure, but he was so gracious, waving at everybody saying, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Some members of the Idaho delegation had created a special flag combining the U.S. and Idaho flags with ‘We love Trump’ emblazoned across the bottom.

“We held that flag up, and then we all yelled at him, and that’s when he pointed,” said Bonneville County resident Doyle Beck, a delegate to the Republican National Convention and one of four Idaho electors for the Electoral College. “It was spontaneous, particularly to him, but the delegation kind of planned (their yell).”

Beck said there was a different feeling at the convention following the attempt on Trump’s life Saturday.

“The people are more resolute, more determined, and very, very appreciative and thankful that we survived the attempt,” Beck said. “Can you imagine where we would be today had we lost Trump?”

Several representatives from eastern Idaho are serving as delegates to the Republican National Convention – including Idaho National Committeeman Bryan Smith, National Committeewoman Cindy Siddoway, Jensen and Beck. Idaho has 32 total delegates.

Jensen described the excitement palpable at the convention, “We had a great rally last night for Donald Trump. He made his first public appearance since his assassination attempt, and it looked like he was in good spirits. He was appreciative of the standing ovation and much applause that he received last night.”

The delegates shared their reaction to the selection of Vance as Trump’s running mate.

“We were excited to learn about his VP pick, and we think he’s going to be a great asset to the ticket,” Jensen said. “He’s new enough in the game, … but he’s very strong in what he believes, and I think he’s going to support President Trump all the way and help us carry out his agenda.”

“He’s young, he’s teachable, and he’s improved,” Beck said. “He was a one-time a critic of Trump turned a fan. That’s impressive someone has that kind of character to form an opinion, see reality and change their opinion.”

Jensen attended a National Federation of Republican Women luncheon Tuesday featuring Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“We’ve met lots of great, like-minded people from all over the country, and found out that, specifically, Bonneville County is not as extreme as people like to think that we are. We’re just right in line with the rest of the country,” Jensen said.

She reported the changes to the Republican party platform were unanimously adopted.

“The only thing that we knew was this (platform) was directly approved by President Trump. They wanted to make the platform simpler and more specific in some different areas,” she said.

Trump will address the entire convention Thursday evening.

“Whenever Trump’s mentioned, the arena erupts in applause — and whenever we talk about the assassination attempt and how he stood up after that attempt and raised his fist in defiance and said, ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’” Jensen said. “That’s been the chant through the whole convention so far, you know, people raising their fists, saying, ‘Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight for freedom!’ You know, people have more resolve than ever to make this country great again.”