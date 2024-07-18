Main Street Exit in Rexburg to close for construction work - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Transportation.

REXBURG­­ — The Main Street Exit for Rexburg on U.S. Highway 20 will fully close beginning next Monday.

The closure at Exit 333 will allow the Idaho Transportation Department to efficiently construct a diverging diamond interchange like the one now operating at University Boulevard (Exit 332). The closure is expected to last through the month of August.

All ramps at Exit 333, as well as Main Street between the ramps, will be closed to traffic and detoured to nearby interchanges. Through traffic on US-20 will be unaffected during construction.

Detours include Thornton (Exit 328), University Boulevard (Exit 332), and North Rexburg (Exit 337). A new permanent traffic signal will be in place and operating to aid the flow of traffic at the North Rexburg Exit prior to this closure. One-lane closures are in effect at the University Boulevard Exit while construction efforts continue there.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding in dealing with road construction in Rexburg this summer,” Project Manager Conner Huffaker said. “We really are trying to keep traffic flowing and minimize the impact on people as much as possible. There’s a lot to get done in a short amount of time and all of it will make travel in Rexburg better once it is.”

Businesses near the Main Street Exit remain open, with alternate access available and signed. Construction crews will also coordinate with emergency responders to ensure access through the closed work zone when needed.

The city of Rexburg and ITD completed a cooperative agreement during the planning phase of this project to have the contractor complete city requested work items, including a sewer repair, during road construction. Crews will insert a manhole and repair a damaged sewer pipe so that additional closure for this needed infrastructure work won’t have to occur in the future.

Construction of all Rexburg US-20 interchanges is expected to be fully complete in late October. More details can be found at itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us20rexburg.