Majority of downtown businesses offering promotions at Blackfoot street fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — One of Blackfoot’s downtown streets will be closed off to regular vehicle traffic for a street fair this weekend.

The Blackfoot Downtown Street Fair will take place this Saturday at 3 to 6 p.m. The event will take place throughout Blackfoot’s downtown area with the majority of its businesses offering promotions, and North Broadway from Bridge Street to Pacific Street will be closed to vehicles, allowing pedestrians to visit nearly 20 pop-up vendors.

“Blackfoot is really the place to be this weekend,” said Jamie Popejoy, director of the Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thanks to the support of Get Found First, a digital marketing company in Blackfoot, Rico Taco, the Corn Dog Company and Lemon Smashers will be set up in its parking lot at the corner of Broadway and West Bridge Street.

There are 15 downtown businesses participating in the fair, which Popejoy said is the majority in the area, as well as 19 pop-up vendors, offering promotions for fairgoers.

The chamber decided to organize this event as apart of their efforts to draw more attention to the businesses in the downtown. Popejoy feels that many people aren’t aware of what Blackfoot’s downtown has to offer.

“Our little downtown is underestimated,” Popejoy said. “We’re always in a rush to go to Pocatello and Idaho Falls without checking out what we have locally, so we wanted to bring an event downtown for people to come down and see what Blackfoot has to offer.”

A graphic for the event | Courtesy Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce