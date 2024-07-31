Man facing charges after allegedly jumping in stranger's car to evade police - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash in a stranger’s car and possessing methamphetamine.

Jacob Staggie, 23, faces felonies for attempted robbery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanors for resisting and obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a property damage traffic accident, reckless driving, and infractions for driving without privileges and having no proof of liability insurance.

The Idaho Falls Police Department received a report Sunday of a hit and run near Emerson Avenue and 8th Street in Idaho Falls.

A video showed a gray Nissan Maxima speeding north on Emerson Avenue in Idaho Falls. The car did not stop at a stop sign, and was hit by a white Ram 1500 pickup. A man identified as Staggie fled the crash scene, according to court documents.

Police officers searched the car and found two large shards of methamphetamine in a plastic bag.

Officers reportedly saw Staggie running north on Lee Avenue. After seeing the patrol cars, he then ran into an alleyway between 4th and 5th Street.

He eventually ran onto 4th Street, where he reportedly entered the passenger side of a green 1991 Ford Bronco.

The truck drove toward the intersection where the officers were, and they were able to block it.

Staggie was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on $40,000 bond.

Though Staggie has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.