Man flown to hospital, others taken by ambulance after two cows and a horse are hit in three separate southwest Idaho crashes - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

RIDDLE — Idaho State Police is investigating three separate crashes which occurred at 10:33 p.m. on July 18 on State Highway 51 at milepost 9, near Riddle, in Owyhee County.

A 2017 Jeep Compass was driving southbound on State Highway 51. The driver, a 36-year-old female from Owyhee, Nevada, struck a cow in the roadway.

A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving northbound on State Highway 51 at milepost 9. A 61-year-old-male of Spring Creek, Nevada, struck a horse in the roadway.

A 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was also northbound on State Highway 51 at milepost 9. A 62-year-old-male of Elko, Nevada, struck a separate cow in the roadway.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt and the driver of the 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was wearing a helmet and both were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was wearing a helmet and transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.