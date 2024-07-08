Man killed in fiery crash near Emmett - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

At approximately 2:32 p.m. on July 5, Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle collision on Sweet-Ola Highway at milepost 12 north of Emmett in Gem County.

A white 1990 Ford F-250 was southbound on Sweet-Ola Highway when the 76-year-old male driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway where it overturned and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment.

The vehicle then caught fire and started a brush fire in the area surrounding the vehicle. The driver succumbed to their injuries on scene.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and Gem County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The Gem County corner is working on the identification of the deceased and more information will be released when it becomes available.

This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.