Money crunch: Thousands of families miss out on state grants - East Idaho News

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — The second year of the Empowering Parents grant program is in the books — and thousands of applicants were shut out.

All told, 28,916 students received a share of the microgrants, which can be used to cover everything from laptops and learning materials to tutoring and instructional camps.

However, the state received more than 37,000 eligible grant applications.

“Available funding could not support all of the applications received,” the State Board of Education said in a news release Monday.

On an Empowering Parents Facebook group page, some parents have said they’ve been waiting for some time for a share of the state’s grant money — while also waiting for answers from Odyssey, the state’s vendor on the program.

“It’s impossible to get any communication,” one parent wrote last week. “(I have) tried calling several times — they have a message that says they are busy with other customers and hangs up. I have also emailed and not received a reply.”

The scramble for dollars reflects demand, and a finite supply of funding.

For year two, Empowering Parents distributed $30 million of state tax dollars. The previous year, the state used $50 million of federal pandemic relief money to launch Empowering Parents.

With a smaller pool of money, it’s no surprise that Empowering Parents reached fewer households last year. In 2022-23, the federally funded program aided more than 49,000 students.

In Monday’s news release, State Board President Linda Clark touted the program’s cumulative impact.

“More than 78,000 grants have been awarded to students since the program’s launch,” she said. “Empowering Parents is making a real difference for Idaho students and their families, and I thank Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature for their continued support.”

The 2024 Legislature put an additional $30 million of state money into Empowering Parents, which will fund grants for next school year. The grant applications will open sometime this fall.

Empowering Parents is geared toward working-class households. Last year, 71% of the grants went to families with an adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less.

Next year’s grants will again be awarded based on income. Families with an AGI of $60,000 or less will have first priority. After that, the state will consider families with an AGI of $75,000 or less. Any remaining grant dollars will go out on a first-come, first served basis.

Grants max out at $1,000 per student or $3,000 per household.