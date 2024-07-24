Multiple Idaho Falls roads scheduled for pavement overlays - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Over the next several weeks, HK Contractors will be working on pavement overlays on multiple streets in the City of Idaho Falls.

Roads to be overlayed include:

Lincoln Road between Yellowstone Highway and North 25th East

1st Street between South Woodruff and South 25th East

Riverside Drive between Memorial Drive and West Elva Street

Lindsay Boulevard Between Utah/Lindsay and US Highway 20

St. Clair Road between East 17th Street and East 25th Street

This list does not include neighborhood streets. For a full view of streets impacted, view the city’s interactive construction map here.

It’s anticipated that the street overlays will be completed by the end of the summer.

Residents who live on streets directly impacted have been notified or will be notified. No parking will be allowed on impacted streets. Some roads will be reduced to one lane, and others will be closed during portions of construction.

A pavement overlay is a new layer of pavement placed over the existing street pavement. To complete this process, contractors mill out a top layer of road surface before applying the new pavement.

The pavement overlays are among the Public Works Department’s ongoing maintenance efforts for streets across the city. For a full list of construction projects view the city’s interactive construction map here.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zones.