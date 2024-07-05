Multiple people hospitalized due to fireworks injuries in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Multiple people were injured while watching fireworks in Rexburg Thursday night.

Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com it was a private gathering in a city neighborhood where the accident happened.

Hagen didn’t specify how many injuries, but says several children were hurt.

“Several individuals were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital and two juveniles were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls,” Hagen says.

Hagen says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Rexburg Police are still investigating to determine the cause.