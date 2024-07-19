Officials expand closures as Bench Lake Fire burns over 2,000 acres - East Idaho News

STANLEY — The Bench Lake Fire near Redfish Lake has burned 2,037 acres and is 8% contained as of Friday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, 346 personnel are fighting the wildfire with 14 fire engines, two scooper planes and six helicopters.

“Pumps and hoses continue to spray water, increasing the relative humidity, making it harder for any fire embers to ignite adjacent fuels,” says the release. “Crews near the upper Bench Lakes have made substantial progress building containment lines in the extremely rugged terrain.”

The national wildfire preparedness level peaked on Thursday, meaning that national resources to fight the fire, such as hotshot crews and aviation resources, are now being shared with other wildfires nationwide.

Because of this, the Bench Lake Fire will no longer be able to use certain resources as often, such as infrared fire detection flights.

“Mapping regularity on the Bench Lake Fire may be impacted by competing priorities for infrared fire detection flights,” says the release. “However, specialized aviation resources dedicated to the fire, including scoopers, continue to support firefighting efforts on the ground.”

Map of the fire coverage from the Bench lake Fire. | U.S. Forest Service.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area officials have issued an expanded emergency closure for the Redfish Lake recreation complex, including the lodge and associated buildings, roads, trails, trailheads and campgrounds in the area.

The Sawtooth National Forest has also initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions within the National Forest System lands boundaries on the Sawtooth and Cassia zones.

Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal or concrete fire pits. Fires of any kind are not allowed in any dispersed camping areas.

According to the U.S. Forest service, law enforcement handed out more than $1,000 in citations Thursday for violations of the Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Officials are reminding locals if they see firefighters driving on road systems near their homes or property, they should not be alarmed. Crews are proactively assessing road systems and strategically identifying contingency plans well in advance of potential fire growth.

Idaho Highways 75 and 21 remain open. Click here for a map and more details on the closure order.