Redfish Lake under emergency closure due to Bench Lake Fire - East Idaho News

STANLEY — Officials are issuing an emergency closure order for a popular recreation area as the nearby Bench Lake Fire has burned almost 66 acres in just over 24 hours.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan is issuing an emergency closure order for the Redfish Lake recreation complex, which includes the lodge and associated buildings, roads, trails, trailheads, and campgrounds in the complex and a small buffer area around the complex.

“We are letting folks know that the order is coming now in hopes of catching visitors before they head this direction,” says Flannigan in a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. “With the concentration of fuels in the Sawtooth Wilderness, the unusual weather pattern we’re experiencing right now, and the proximity of the fire to a very popular recreation destination, we believe it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

The cause of the wildfire is still unknown and there is no known estimate for containment.

The Forest Service says there are firefighters and first responders at the fire, including Incident Commander Chris Belliston, one engine crew, one Type 3 helicopter, one air attack aircraft, two water scooper aircraft and a lead plane. A Type 2 helicopter with helicopter rappelers is en route to the incident.

“A Complex Incident Management Team is brought in for wildland fires that exceed the firefighting resources available on Forest land,” says the release. “The team uses the Incident Command System and is staffed with supervisory positions that can order resources to manage the fire and provide oversight for several operational periods.”

The fire danger rating for the Sawtooth National Forest is listed as High, which means fires can start easily from most causes and small fuels, such as grasses and needles, will ignite readily.