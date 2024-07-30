 Officials investigating after truck drives off highway into a building - East Idaho News
CAR INTO BUILDING

Officials investigating after truck drives off highway into a building

  Published at
Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Truck
A truck allegedly crashed into the side of a building. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement were on the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon after a truck reportedly plowed through a fence and into a building.

A call reportedly came in around 3:30 p.m. that a truck had driven off the road and hit a structure near the intersection of West Broadway Street and South 55th West in Bonneville County.

Fence
A fence was downed near the scene of the crash. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Officials say one occupant was in the car, but their condition is unknown.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.

