Pilot, passenger mildly injured after crashing into front yard in Utah, no structures damaged - East Idaho News

ROY, Utah (KSTU) — Two people were on board a small plane when it crashed into the front yard of a Roy home Wednesday afternoon, near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The two people onboard the plane were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Anthony Baugh says he got a call while at work from his wife, that a plane had crashed into their front yard. He says he pulled up the video on his phone from the security camera on his house.

“I had seen the video footage of the plane kind of sliding towards my house,” said Baugh. “It immediately left me in a panic trying to get home as fast as I could.”

Baugh says his wife and kids were home at the time of the crash and that his wife went outside to try and help.

“She was the one who came out, tried to offer them water, they said because they were in shock that they couldn’t get any water or anything right now, but she came out and she saw the gentleman had a cut on his eye or above it on his head and then the young lady just looked like she was in shock,” said Baugh.

Nearby neighbors like Pat Bouwhuis say they heard the crash as well.

“I thought a house had exploded or something and I came out front and I saw the airplane over in the driveway two doors down” said Bouwhuis.

Bouwhuis says she has lived in the neighborhood for 62 years and never seen anything like this.

“Not this close, No, no, never,” said Bouwhuis.

Sgt. Josh Taylor with the Roy City Police Department says the plane crash did cause damage to one home in the area, as well as damage to some nearby trees. He says there were no other injuries other than the occupants of the plane.

The incident brought back some tough memories for Baugh and his family.

“My eldest one, he was a little shook up a little bit, we had some family members that passed away in a plane crash a few years ago, so it was a little nerve wracking,” said Baugh.

Baugh says he is thankful nobody was seriously hurt.

“I don’t know how many people out there are religious, but a lot of people here were blessed,” said Baugh.

The identities of the two people inside the plane have not been released at this time.

Sgt. Taylor says the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified. He says those agencies will begin their investigation in conjunction with the Roy City Police Department’s investigation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.