'Project Fresh New Feeling' returns for fifth year to provide back-to-school outfits for students in need. Here's how you can help. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s that time of year again when community members are invited to help with a project dedicated to providing back-to-school outfits for children in need.

Project Fresh New Feeling is in its fifth year of giving students ages 4 to 17 a new outfit to wear on the first day of school. The project was created by Idaho falls mom Marissa Williams and is run by volunteers.

RELATED: Local mom needs community’s help to provide back-to-school outfits for kids

“My goal every year is to get every child an outfit but the numbers have grown so much that my margins have gotten off,” Williams explained. “Last year, we had 350 nominations and were only able to do about 150 kids. That was still really great but I was like dang it, there’s still 200 more kids.”

The items that students will be gifted include a brand-new shirt, a pair of pants or shorts and shoes.

Williams asks that people who’ve received clothing in the past two years don’t apply again until next year. Every name nominated by the time nominations close will be entered into a random drawing that will determine who receives a back-to-school outfit.

“It’s not based in order of nominations like it was originally, just to make it as fair as possible,” Williams mentioned.

The project has helped over 650 kids over the years, according to Williams.

She recognizes that at certain times of the year, such as Christmas, there’s a lot of people in need and people feel like giving. She wants that same giving mentality to exist when it’s time for students to return to school.

“I think it’s a fun way to give back to the community and a different time of year to do some more giving for the kids in our community,” Williams said.

She added, “There are kids in our community who not only don’t get a new school outfit but sometimes they may never get a new outfit at all. That’s the reality of some of their lives.”

While the project is focused on helping those in need, Williams has also heard stories of how the project has helped those who are the ones giving. Williams recalls a mom last year who shared her experience with her.

“She took her kids shopping to the mall and they were having a ‘me, me, me, moment,'” Williams recalls. “It was good for her (the mother) to have a teaching moment with them about giving back, and then they got excited about picking out the different clothes and thinking about what the kids they sponsored might like on an outfit.”

People can participate in the project in three ways:

Click here to nominate a local child in need, ages 4-17.

Send monetary donations via Venmo that will help pay for students’ outfits by clicking here.

To sponsor a child and view the details on the requirements of being a sponsor, click here.

To be a “shopper” and help buy items that will be gifted to students, contact Williams on the Facebook page.

The deadline to submit nominations is Aug. 5 and sponsor shopping must be completed by Aug. 10.