Ready, aim, fun!: Fly and shoot paintballs at model airplanes this Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Shooting paintballs, flying airplanes and more will whirl across the sky Saturday — all in an effort to support local veterans in need. The Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club’s annual community open house runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the club’s flying field near exit 113 southwest of Idaho Falls. Families, adults, and kids can come learn how to fly a remote-controlled airplane under the guidance of an experienced instructor.

“We let the public come out to see what we’re about (and) fly airplanes,” said Stu Eddins, the organization’s president. “We have buddy boxes set up so that people will be able to fly an airplane with an instructor attached, so you’re not gonna get in trouble.”

The buddy boxes consist of two remote controllers connected with a wireless link.

“You’re actually flying the airplane, but if you get in trouble, the instructor can take it over and get it back from you before it crashes. So the intimidation factor is gone,” Eddins said.

Gary Dumont uses a buddy box to teach EastIdahoNews.com reporter David Pace how to fly a remoted controlled model airplane. | Courtesy Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club

The organization also holds a paintball shoot, where kids and adults can take aim at flying remote controlled airplanes as they zoom past.

Their targets are Simple Plastic Airplane Designs, commonly known as SPADs.

“They’re made simple and quick, but they’re kind of tough, so we shoot them with paintballs,” he said.

The remote aircraft fly at a pretty good clip, and the instructors advise aiming about six feet in front of the airplane to score a direct hit.

Shooting paintballs at model airplanes as they whizz past. | Courtesy Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club

Club members will also provide flying demonstrations with bigger model airplanes, performing tricks and showcasing how aeronautical technology works. The show will include special aircraft such as a flying lawn mower, pterodactyl, helicopter and Superman!

The event is an annual fundraiser, and all proceeds are donated to the Veterans Mobility Corps, which fixes up electric wheelchairs and gives them to local veterans in need.

“We receive donated chairs from the community,” said Brad Smith, who oversees the Veterans Mobility Corps. “We take them in, we refurbish them, and we donate back to veterans in need for them. We replace batteries on them. We clean them up. If they need a little bit of paint, we’ll do that, (ensure they have an) arm rest – so they have nice, almost-brand-new chairs to pretty much get their mobility back and their life back.”

The nonprofit was founded by Brad’s father, Frank Smith, in 2015. When Frank Smith passed away in July 2023, they had refurbished 375 chairs. Today, the organization has provided 411 electric chairs to deserving veterans all across Idaho.

One veteran who was blind received a chair equipped with radar and voice command system that allowed him to drive around without crashing into nearby objects, Eddins said.

One round of 10 paintballs costs $3, a five to seven minute buddy box flight is $3, and pizza and food will be available for $3.

The club will also hold two raffles. You can purchase six tickets for $5 in a drawing for two remote controlled airplanes, gift cards and gift baskets. A second grand prize raffle is for an actual airplane ride in a full-size Stearman PT1-17 biplane, donated by James Hoff. Tickets for the airplane ride are $20 or six for $100.

One of the model airplanes was dented midflight by a paintball. | David Pace, EastIdahoNews.com

The club has 50-60 members who are honored to support veterans while sharing their hobby with the community. All the paintball equipment and supplies are donated by G&H Paintball.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do to us,” Eddins said. “We’ve got, matter of fact, quite a few veterans in the club, and we kind of have a special place in our hearts for fellow veterans.”

The club’s flying field is located just north of Doug Andrus Trucking (near Melaleuca’s global headquarters). To arrive, take exit 113 near the Flying J and Love’s Truck stops. Turn west on the overpass onto New Sweden Highway and follow it past Doug Andrus as the road turns north. You’ll see a Desert Eagles sign on the left side of the road. Turn left there onto a dirt lane, and follow that around until you arrive at the flying field.

For more information visit, deserteaglesrcclub.com.

Gary Dumont says often kids are the best at flying his Telemaster model airplane with the buddy box controls.