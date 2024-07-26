Social worker who's turning 80 (and still working) is honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a woman named JoAnn. It said:

I would like to bring attention to a woman who never seeks it: JoAnn Mitchell.

As the loving mother of four boys, and 44 grand and great grandchildren she has nurtured her family with boundless love and unwavering devotion. Her guidance has shaped her boys into men of integrity and compassion, a testament to her strength and wisdom.

JoAnn lost her husband too early, but her strength and courage led her to start over and graduated college with a degree in social work at age 50. She still touches lives leading groups of people by Zoom every week. For over three decades, and even now, she has been a steadfast social worker, a beacon of compassion and support for her community. Her tireless efforts have transformed lives, embodying the true essence of selflessness and service.

JoAnn is celebrating her 80th birthday this month on July 26 at an open house at the Sagebrush Studios downtown Idaho Falls between 4-7 on Friday.

Due to the sensitive nature of her work (HIPPA), we would like to get the word out and invite anyone who’s life she has touched.

We decided to surprise JoAnn to thank her for all she’s done and wish her a happy birthday! Check out the video in the player above.