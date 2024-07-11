Soda Springs man gets probation for drunken crash involving officer - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A man who pleaded guilty to a trio of misdemeanors has been sentenced to probation.

Alex Colter Ozburn, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, resisting arrest and driving under the influence after reaching a plea deal with the Caribou County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, a felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was dismissed.

During a July 3 hearing, Magistrate Judge David Cousin ordered Ozburn to serve one year of probation for each charge to be served consecutively. One-hundred-sixty-five days of a 180-day jail sentence were suspended, and Ozburn was given credit for the final 15 days as time served.

Ozburn was arrested in December following a brief police chase in Soda Springs.

Officers responded to reports of a man threatening people at a home on Eastman Avenue. When they arrived at the home, officers attempted a traffic stop on Ozburn, who was seen leaving the home.

Rather than stopping, Ozburn attempted to flee “at low speeds.” When officers attempted to box in his vehicle, Ozburn crashed into one of the police cruisers then tried to run away on foot.

He was quickly caught and described by officers as being “incoherent.” He was found in possession of a marijuana grinder.

In addition to probation, Ozburn was ordered to pay $1,557.50 in fees and fines. His driver’s license was suspended for 180 days. Cousin also ordered an interlock device be installed on Ozburn’s vehicle for one year.