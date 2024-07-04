Soda Springs woman sent to prison for selling meth out of home shared with children - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A woman who pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine out of a home occupied by small children has been sentenced to prison.

Brook Jean Neeser, 30, pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of meth with intent to deliver after reaching a plea deal with the Caribou County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. In exchange, two felony charges of injury to a child were dismissed.

At a Friday hearing, Neeser was ordered to serve a prison sentence of 30 to 42 months by District Judge Cody Brower.

Neeser was arrested in October 2023 after deputies with the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at her home. During their search, deputies found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the home, of which two of the bedrooms appeared to be occupied by small children. Some of the contraband was found in common areas of the home.

After serving a search warrant for Neeser’s cell phone, officers found text messages that were indicative of drug deals.

At sentencing, Neeser received credit for 240 days time served. She was also ordered to pay $1,899.50 in fees and fines.