State's gas price average is 35 cents cheaper than a year ago amid record number of travelers - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – As a record number of Americans depart on a 4th of July vacation, gas prices will help keep Idaho families on the go. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.61, which is two cents more than a week ago, but ten cents less than a month ago and 35 cents less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.51 per gallon, which is also two cents more than a week ago, but two cents less than a month ago and a year ago. Idaho currently ranks 12th in the country for most expensive fuel.

“AAA projects that nearly 71 million Americans, including 400,000 Idahoans, will travel throughout the week. That’s two and a half million more people than a year ago, and the most ever,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Pump prices are rising, but very few, if any, will change their travel plans at this point.”

Here’s a seven-year retrospective on 4th of July gas prices for the state and national averages:

“This afternoon will be the busiest time on the road, but with the holiday falling on a Thursday, return trips will likely be spread out across the entire weekend, which should make getting home a lot easier,” Conde said. “One exception may be two-lane highways in the backcountry – don’t be surprised if RVs and toy trailers slow things down a bit.”

AAA anticipates 800,000 calls for emergency road service this week, including more than 1,700 here in Idaho. Drivers should top off fluid levels before hitting the road. If you’re traveling in a remote area, please share your plans, including departure and arrival times, with a friend or loved one who can act on your behalf if you fail to arrive.

“Soaring temperatures can create some issues this time of year,” Conde said. “Bring a gallon or two of water and some snacks in your vehicle, just in case.”

Emergency kit essentials

If you’re in a remote area or combatting extreme heat, a good emergency kit is more important than ever:

A basic first aid kit (make sure medicines haven’t expired)

A flashlight with extra batteries

Flares or reflectors

Basic tools

A towel or an old blanket to protect you if you need to kneel or lay down on hot asphalt

A pencil and a notepad

A deck of cards or a frisbee to keep up morale

“Just like in winter, it’s usually best to stay with your vehicle unless you have a clear sense of where you’re trying to go,” Conde said. “If you need to go get help, leave a note on your dashboard indicating the time you left and the direction you traveled. If you get a ride from a Good Samaritan, write down their name and license plate number as well.”

RV and toy hauler safety tips

Make sure your tires, battery, and engine fluids, hoses and belts are ready for the trip.

Crisscross two trailer safety chains that will cradle the trailer if it becomes detached.

Make sure chains do not drag on the road and are free of rust.

Never drive or park in tall grass – it could spark a wildfire.

Make sure all toys and cargo are properly loaded and secured.

Make sure your RV or toy hauler has adequate insurance coverage.

Crude oil dynamics

Crude oil makes up more than half of the price of finished gasoline. Today, the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is trading near $83 per barrel, which is $2 more than a week ago, $10 more than a month ago, and $13 more than a year ago. Higher crude oil costs generally translate to more expensive prices at the pump.

According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. crude production is holding steady at 13.2 million barrels per day, 1 million b/d more than a year ago. Imports are about the same as a year ago, with exports at about 1.4 million barrels per day less than a year ago, further boosting supply.

Last week, the EIA reported that total gasoline stocks increased by 3 million barrels to 234 million barrels – about 12 million barrels more than a year ago. Fuel demand slipped by nearly 400,000 barrels per day for the week, and refinery production decreased from 93.5% to 92% of capacity (Rockies refineries dropped from 98.3% to 94.4%). If demand increases or if supplies tighten, pump prices could climb.

Here’s a look at gas prices from around the Gem State:

Boise – $3.63

Coeur d’Alene – $3.51

Franklin – $3.53

Idaho Falls – $3.49

Lewiston – $3.60

Pocatello – $3.58

Twin Falls – $3.59