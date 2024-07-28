Take back your money at the Idaho Potato Museum - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Remember that check you forgot to cash? Aug. 7 is your chance to claim it.

Bingham County residents have more than $4,400,000 in unclaimed funds, so State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth wants to reunite them with their money.

Ellsworth will be at the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot on Aug. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to help Idahoans claim their property.

Each year, Idaho’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with their owners. The state of Idaho safeguards those funds until they are claimed by their rightful owners.

Common types of unclaimed property include:

Dormant bank accounts

Uncashed checks

Unclaimed wages

Safe deposit box contents

Insurance claim benefits or payments

Stocks or bonds

If claiming funds on behalf of a deceased family member, bring the person’s social security number. If claiming funds for a business, bring the business’s tax ID. Otherwise, just bring your personal ID.

“Even if someone comes in, and they don’t have unclaimed funds, it’s nice to go and meet your state treasurer,” said Jerald Darakjy, the Idaho State Treasurer communications and policy specialist. “There will be free swag.”

To find out if you have unclaimed funds, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov.