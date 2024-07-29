Teenager dead after 'negligent discharge of firearm' in Idaho barn - East Idaho News

GOODING — A teenage girl was shot and killed over the weekend in what authorities are calling a “negligent discharge of a firearm.”

The girl was with two teenage boys cleaning up after chores in a barn east of Gooding, according to a news release from Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney Trevor Misseldine.

“While the three were in the barn, one of the males picked up a shotgun that discharged, killing the female teenager,” Misseldine said. “Life saving measures were attempted and she was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.”

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday. Misseldine said nobody has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help authorities is asked to call (208) 934-4421.