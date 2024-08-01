Teton Toyota partners with Salvation Army to give free backpacks and supplies to students in need - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army proudly announces its partnership with the Teton Toyota.

Focused on aiding families dealing with financial burdens during the back-to-school season, they are striving to lighten the financial load by distributing crucial school supplies to those in need.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with The Salvation Army to make a meaningful impact in our communities,” said Travis Zmak, Managing Partner at Teton Toyota. “By coming together, we can support students and families during this critical time, reinforcing our commitment to education and community empowerment.”

The distribution of backpacks will occur on Aug. 20 th at Teton Toyota. Families will be preselected to receive these backpacks and will be notified in advance. There will be 100 backpacks available and each will be carefully stocked with supplies, procured by Walmart and tailored to the specific grade levels of the recipients, ensuring they have the necessary tools for learning. Additionally, all backpacks will include a $10 Walmart gift card.

“We are honored to stand together in support of families who shouldn’t have to choose between buying back-to-school supplies and paying essential bills like food and rent,” said Captain Steve Staneart. “We’re grateful for a continued partnership with the Teton Toyota and their shared dedication to making a difference in the lives of vulnerable families and students in need. Together, we will work to ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

Interested families can contact the Salvation Army or visit the https://idahofalls.salvationarmy.org/ for more information.