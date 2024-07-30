Thunder Fire near Salmon is now 34% contained  - East Idaho News

SALMON — A wildfire burning near Salmon has grown since Friday, but firefighters have made progress.

The Thunder Fire is burning timber, sagebrush and grass. It is approximately two miles northwest of Williams Lake and about 11 miles southwest of Salmon.

The wildfire started on Wednesday and was caused by lightning.

On Friday morning, EastIdahoNews.com reported the fire was 2,200 acres and 0% contained.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 2,474 acres and 34% contained, according to InciWeb.

Crews are spread along the fire’s edge, mopping up and addressing hot spots in areas of concern, the U.S. Forest Service-Salmon-Challis National Forest said in an update.

There were certain areas that used to be in “set” status for evacuations but have now downgraded to “ready” status meaning people need to be prepared ahead of time for hazards that might threaten their home.

Lemhi County posted on its website three different zones to watch out for.