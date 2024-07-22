Two ATV riders flown to hospital after being hit by van - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

HAZELTON — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday eastbound on East 500 South Road near South 2400 East in Hazelton.

A 32-year-old male of Hazelton was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Chevy G20 Van. A 28-year-old male was traveling eastbound on a 2017 Honda ATV with a 25-year-old female, as his passenger, both out of Hazelton.

The Chevy impacted the rear of the ATV and the riders were thrown from the vehicle.

Both occupants of the ATV were transported by air ambulances to area hospitals and the driver of the Chevy was not transported.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.