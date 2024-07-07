Utah company mourns loss of CEO, his daughter in fatal Ogden crash - East Idaho News

OGDEN — Utah company Lifetime Products on Sunday announced the death of its CEO and president, Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter, Sally, in an Ogden Canyon car crash.

“Richard started as a welder and progressed through multiple levels of the company to become president and CEO due to his extraordinary talents and abilities. He was one of my most trusted and cherished friends and will be sorely missed. Lifetime will not be the same without him. My love and heartfelt sympathy go out to his dear family,” said Barry Mower, founder of Lifetime Products, in a statement released Sunday.

At about 1 p.m. on Saturday, the family was eastbound in an SUV towing a boat up the narrow canyon road when it collided with a bulldozer being transported on the back of a truck heading the opposite direction, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Jared Heywood said. The bulldozer fell off the truck and into the SUV, he said.

Hendrickson’s wife and two of their children were also in the car at the time of the crash and sustained injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to Lifetime’s statement. Another daughter was traveling overseas and was not in the vehicle.

UHP has not yet released the names of those involved in Saturday’s crash.

Hendrickson was remembered by the company for his “uniquely broad and extensive set of talents and interests.” Among the talents listed were his mechanical aptitude, financial management, sales ability and management.

“Above all this, though, was his caring focus on people, both within Lifetime and among its vendors and suppliers. He was truly special in his ability to respectfully engage others, regardless of their position or level within the supply chain. His ability to connect with people bound all of his other talents together in a very special way,” the company statement reads. “His loss leaves us with an immense void in our company and an even bigger crater in our hearts.”

In addition to his business leadership, Hendrickson served as a stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ogden Utah Pleasant Valley Stake.