WATCH: Biscuit Basin closed in Yellowstone National Park after massive explosion - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Biscuit Basin at Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closed following a massive explosion that was caught on camera Tuesday morning.

The “localized hydrothermal explosion” occurred near Sapphire Pool around 10:20 a.m., according to a news release from the park. Video on social media shows a large amount of black and white water shooting into the air at the geyser. The explosion appears to have originated near Black Diamond Pool, the park says.

Nobody was injured in the explosion and boardwalks in the area were significantly damaged. They, along with the parking lot at Biscuit Basin, are closed for safety reasons.

The basin is named for the unusual biscuit-like deposits that used to surround Sapphire Pool, according to the park’s website. Following the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake, Sapphire Pool erupted, and the “biscuits” were blown away. It last erupted in 1991.

“Hydrothermal explosions occur when water suddenly flashes to steam underground, and they are relatively common in Yellowstone,” the news release says. “For example, Porkchop Geyser, in Norris Geyser Basin, experienced an explosion in 1989, and a small event in Norris Geyser Basin was recorded by monitoring equipment on Apr. 15, 2024. An explosion similar to that of today also occurred in Biscuit Basin on May 17, 2009.”

Park staff and the USGS is monitoring conditions and reopen the area once deemed safe, the news release says.

“Monitoring data show no changes in the Yellowstone region. Today’s explosion does not reflect activity within volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity,” the release says. “Hydrothermal explosions like that of today are not a sign of impending volcanic eruptions, and they are not caused by magma rising towards the surface.”

