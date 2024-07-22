Wildfire near Fort Hall burns about 250 acres - East Idaho News

Wildfire near Fort Hall burns about 250 acresPublished at | Updated at
FORT HALL – A wildfire on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation is now 90% controlled.
A news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes says the fire has burned about 250 acres in the Lincoln Creek District near Little Indian Road, as of 6 p.m.
It started Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The cause of the blaze is unknown, pending an investigation.
No injuries have been reported and there is no threat to homes or other structures. Witnesses sent pictures of the fire, which are included below.
Firefighters with the Fort Hall Fire Department are on scene, along with an air attack crew. Other agencies involved include the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Firefighters, the Shelley-Firth Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management and Blackfoot Fire Department.
Full containment is estimated around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Other agency equipment has been released at this time. Fort Hall Fire crews will be on scene until approximately 6 p.m. tomorrow (Monday). We would like to thank (those) responding,” the news release says.
