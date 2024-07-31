You have to see this! Dog looks like a 'prehistoric creature' when found with more than 6 pounds of matted fur - East Idaho News

TRANSFORMATION TIME — A dog in Kansas City, Missouri, looked like a “prehistoric creature” when it was found, but rescuers transformed him into “the cutest pup” and documented the entire process in a video shared online.

The video has two million views on Youtube, and chances are, you’ve never seen something like what you’re about to watch.

Rescuers at KC Pet Project took the dog named Simon into their care. Rescuers said he was one of the worst matting cases they have ever seen. He was hot and couldn’t regulate his own body temperature from having more than six pounds of extra fur on his body.

“Seeing him try to move with all that hair, it was absolutely heartbreaking,” one caretaker name Tori said in the video.

Video shows rescuers carefully shaving off the pounds of matted hair. It took about two hours but by the end, Simon looked like a new and happy — his waggly tail was now visible — dog.

Simon stayed at the animal hospital for a while to recover where he learned how to walk normally again without the extra fur.

A couple weeks later, a man and woman, potential adoptees, showed up at the shelter where they met Simon. The potential adoptees and Simon seemed to hit it off in the video, and they ended up adopting Simon.

“It was a wonderful experience to be able to see him leaving the shelter and knowing the journey that it took to get him to that spot,” a caretaker said. “Knowing all that he went through before he came to KC Pet Project, for him to go out and live out the rest of his days in a home is wonderful.”