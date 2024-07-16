You have to see this! Mother bear, two cubs make appearance at celebrity golf tournament - East Idaho News

STEALING THE SPOTLIGHT — A popular celebrity golf tournament took place last week but a surprise appearance by a few unexpected visitors briefly stole the show.

Sports and entertainment celebrities were part of the American Century Championship, which was held at Lake Tahoe in Nevada. The golf tournament raises money for local and national charities and has a $600,000 prize pool.

Despite the stars in attendance, on Friday, a mother bear and her two cubs caught the crowd’s attention as they made their way across the fairway. Video shows people running to get a better view of the bears.

KCRA 3 said spectators “watched in excitement from a safe distance.” The bears eventually scampered off into the brush.