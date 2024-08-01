1 dead after fishing boat struck by lightning capsizes - East Idaho News

CORINNE, Utah (KSL.com) — One person is dead after a fishing boat was struck by lightning, capsizing the boat and throwing three people into the Bear River early Sunday.

About 12:10 a.m., deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a boat being struck by lightning on Bear River in Corinne.

Three men went into the water when the boat was hit, but only two men made it to shore, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The third person went under the water.

Multiple agencies, including the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Box Elder County SCUBA Team, Corinne Fire Department, Brigham City Fire Department, Utah Parks and Recreation, Coast Guard, and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, were called to the scene to participate in search efforts.

About 5:30 a.m., the body of the third man was located using sonar and rescue divers, the release says. The identities of those involved were not released Sunday.

The two surviving men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic loss, particularly the friends and family of the deceased. We are sincerely grateful to all the professionals and volunteers who dedicated their time and efforts to the search and successful recovery process,” Palmer said in the release.

The death is considered an ongoing investigation.