AAA anticipates busy Labor Day weekend - East Idaho News

BOISE – In what is expected to be another busy travel holiday, AAA is helping Idahoans get ready for Labor Day weekend.

“Domestic travel for Labor Day could be up by as much as 9% from a year ago,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Some families may journey a shorter distance from home due to time constraints, but we believe that the airports and roads will be crowded as people bid a fond farewell to this year’s warm weather.”

The Labor Day travel period is Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2. The best times to depart are Thursday and Friday morning, and early Monday morning for the return. Thursday and Friday afternoon will see congested roads as travelers negotiate the evening commute, and Labor Day (Monday) could bring major traffic jams in some places as families make their way home.

“Some mature travelers and those with flexible work may be able to wait it out for an adventure with fewer crowds after the holiday, but most of us will have to embrace a little chaos,” Conde said. “Things could get hectic on rural highways, where toy trailers and RVs will be out in droves. And plan on getting to the airport earlier than usual, just in case.”

Labor Day – average cost comparison

Domestic airfare is about 2% cheaper than last year. International flights are 8% cheaper.

Domestic hotel stays are about 7% more expensive than a year ago.

On average, domestic rental cars are 16% cheaper than a year ago, while international

rental rates are about 21% more expensive than a year ago.

rental rates are about 21% more expensive than a year ago. Cruises departing from U.S. cities are 5% more expensive than this time last year.

“State and National Parks also take center stage this time of year, with beautiful scenery and pleasant temperatures,” Conde said. “Labor Day is synonymous with getting out into nature for one final camping trip, hike, or day at the lake.”

Based on AAA booking data, international travel is projected to be about 4% less than a year ago.

Gas prices lend travelers a helping hand

Today, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.59, which is two cents less than a week ago and a penny less than a month ago, but 53 cents less than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.41 per gallon, which is three cents less than a week ago, nine cents less than a month ago, and 46 cents less than a year ago.

Idaho currently ranks 10 th in the country for most expensive fuel behind Hawaii ($4.66), California ($4.60), Washington ($4.21), Nevada ($3.95), Oregon ($3.85), Illinois ($3.79), Alaska ($3.74), District of Columbia ($3.67), and Utah ($3.60).

“With few exceptions, Idaho pump prices have been steadily falling since April, which is unusual given the record number of drivers that have taken trips for Memorial Day and the 4 th of July,” Conde said. “Some people are still working and meeting remotely after the pandemic, so daily commutes and some business travel may have changed. But people still see recreational travel and family get-togethers as an investment in their quality of life.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $75 per barrel, which is $5 less than a month ago and $6 less than a year ago. Crude oil prices have fluctuated by a few dollars per barrel over the past several days.

AAA to the rescue

AAA will respond to as many as 307,000 requests for emergency road service nationwide over Labor Day weekend, including 600 here in Idaho. While more than a third of the service calls will involve towing a vehicle, many issues, such as dead batteries, lockouts, or flat tires, can be prevented.

“The pre-trip car inspection is your tried-and-true way of ensuring that your weekend adventure gets off to a great start,” Conde said. “A trusted mechanic can help you diagnose and resolve an issue before you hit the road.”

For additional information about the destinations you’re visiting, use the AAA Trip Canvas planning tool, AAA’s digital TourBooks, or the AAA mobile app.