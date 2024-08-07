After a decade in Rexburg, iSource now has a location in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – iSource, an Apple authorized service provider serving customers in Rexburg since 2013, now has a second location in Idaho Falls.

It opened July 29 at 3504 South 25th East next to Honey Baked Ham.

The store sells and repairs any Apple product. Remington Sharp, who co-owns the shop with Devin Dial, tells EastIdahoNews.com one of the most common things customers come in for is to replace a cracked screen on their iPhone.

“People are really excited to have an Apple store here again,” Sharp says.

A similar corporate-owned Apple vendor in Idaho Falls abruptly closed in 2022 after several years of business. iSource is privately owned and is not affiliated with that business.

RELATED | Simply Mac store in eastern Idaho unexpectedly closes after company files for bankruptcy

iSource is one of the few exclusive Apple authorized service providers in eastern Idaho. Teton Technology Solutions in Driggs is a certified Apple repair shop and Best Buy also has limited offerings as a certified Apple dealer.

Sharp says customers have been requesting an Idaho Falls location for years, which is what prompted the new store.

“There was a need for it. After Simply Mac went out of business, we saw a need and so we wanted to open our own,” says Sharp.

He’s looking forward to serving customers and hopes to see the brand continue to grow with the addition of a third location.

iSource is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with a 4 p.m. closing time on Saturday.