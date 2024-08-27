Air Idaho Rescue celebrates 5 years of service in Salmon - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Air Idaho Rescue.

SALMON – The Salmon community joined the Air Idaho Rescue crew for a special gathering at the Salmon City Park on Thursday to mark the base’s fifth anniversary.

Guests included representatives from Steele Memorial Hospital, Challis Area Health Center, Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, Lemhi County EMS, Salmon Search and Rescue, Lemhi County Fire Protection District, and Lemhi County Probation.

“Five years ago, we sat down and looked at a map and said, ‘Where can we do the most good?’ Salmon was one of those areas where we thought we could help the most people, and it has definitely been proven that our services are needed,” said Mike Jenkins, area manager for the Air Idaho Rescue program. “We really appreciate the partnerships we have built and the way you’ve welcomed us into your community.”

Among the many guests who spoke at the celebration was Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner, who talked about Air Idaho Rescue’s role in the EMS community and the impact the program has had on the emergency care residents receive.

“They have really acclimated well and became part of the first responder family and are part of the community,” said Penner. “But more importantly, there have been a few times when their (fast) response time really benefitted the outcome of the patient, if not saved their life, and that is what it is all about.”

CEO of Challis Area Health Center Steve Rembelski remarked on the program’s value to the people of Lemhi County given the remote nature of the area and the distance to higher levels of medical care.

“When we talk about time sensitive emergencies, minutes truly make a difference,” said Rembelski. “Prior to Air Idaho being in Salmon, it could take up to an hour and thirty minutes to get an aircraft to our facility, and I have truly seen patients on their knees praying for every minute.”

Though the crews always put safety first, Rembelski says they are skilled, kind and compassionate.

About 40 guests enjoyed a casual lunch while getting an up-close look at a helicopter that flew in from West Yellowstone. The aircraft serving Salmon was out on a call.

Family members of former patients expressed their appreciation, and Lenny Skunberg and Ilona McCarty, who lease the hangar and crew quarters, shared their gratitude for the program.

Not only are residents thankful to have Air Idaho Rescue in their backyard, but the crew is grateful to be part of such a warm and welcoming community and is proud to offer the highest level of emergency air medical care.

“Our clinicians really are amazing at their jobs,” said Alex Waldron, a pilot with Air Idaho Rescue. “They love to do it … and it is awesome to watch someone that is so good at their job. I’m lucky to work here, and the community is lucky to have the nurses and the medics working for Air Idaho here.”