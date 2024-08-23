An Idaho Falls Zoo yak who was loved by many has died  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A beloved 22-year-old yak from the Idaho Falls Zoo died this week.

Staff said goodbye to Bhutan on Wednesday. Earlier this summer, she was diagnosed with cancer, a post from the Idaho Falls Zoo said.

Bhutan’s condition got worse as the summer continued.

“Under the care of our skilled Animal Care team, the difficult decision to say goodbye to Bhutan was made,” the post said.

The social media post received more than 580 likes and over 60 comments from people who said they would miss the yak and how much they loved her.