Bannock County Courthouse renovations will temporarily change parking, entrances - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The Bannock County Courthouse will undergo upgrades starting Wednesday.

The courthouse will add an extended ADA entrance, an ADA ramp to the front of the Elections building and a covered gazebo. Most notably, the block of North 6th Avenue between East Clark and Center Streets will transition to a one-way street with diagonal parking.

“These upgrades are truly needed; the changes to North 6th Avenue will provide more parking for patrons and improve the safety of pedestrians crossing the street. I’m also excited that the extension of the ADA entrance will protect our patrons entering the courthouse from the elements as they come through security,” said Commissioner Ernie Moser.

Note that during construction, sidewalks on North 6th Avenue will be closed.

Vin inspections at the Bannock County DMV will temporarily move during construction, as well. Passenger vehicles will go to the parking lot by East Clark Street. Larger vehicles, such as semis and trailers, will go to the shoulder of East Clark Street for vin inspections.

The North 6th Avenue entrance to the Elections Office will be under construction during the upcoming election. Voters need to follow directional signage and enter through the west entrance of the parking lot.

The ADA entrance will be closed during construction, so if you need ADA access, use the elevator entrance in the northwest parking lot. For assistance, call 208-236-7499.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience during construction. We’re excited about the renovations and how they will improve patrons’ experiences once they’re complete,” Moser said.

For updates on construction, visit the Bannock County Facebook page.

Courtesy Bannock County

Courtesy Bannock County

Courtesy Bannock County